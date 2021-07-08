Left Menu

Haiti official: Arrests made in slaying of President Moise

Haitis communications secretary says police have arrested the presumed assassins of President Jovenel Moise.Frantz Exantus did not provide further details about Wednesdays slaying of Mose and the wounding of his wife, or say how many suspects had been arrested. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval.

PTI | Portauprince | Updated: 08-07-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 06:33 IST
Haiti official: Arrests made in slaying of President Moise

Haiti's communications secretary says police have arrested the “presumed assassins” of President Jovenel Moise.

Frantz Exantus did not provide further details about Wednesday's slaying of Moïse and the wounding of his wife, or say how many suspects had been arrested. The killing is sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet. In an interview with The Associated Press, Joseph called for an international investigation into the assassination, said elections set for later this year should be held, and pledged to work with Moïse's allies and opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
4
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021