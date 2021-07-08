Haiti official: Arrests made in slaying of President Moise

Haiti's communications secretary says police have arrested the “presumed assassins” of President Jovenel Moise.

Frantz Exantus did not provide further details about Wednesday's slaying of Moïse and the wounding of his wife, or say how many suspects had been arrested. The killing is sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet. In an interview with The Associated Press, Joseph called for an international investigation into the assassination, said elections set for later this year should be held, and pledged to work with Moïse's allies and opponents.

