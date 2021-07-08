Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union health minister

Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the country's new health minister on Thursday.

Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat's Saurashtra region, replaces Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

His portfolio assumes utmost significance as the country is in battling a coronavirus pandemic.

Mandaviya will also lead the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

''Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare at Nirman Bhawan today (Thursday),'' the Health Ministry said.

Mandaviya was on Wednesday elevated to Cabinet rank from the minister of state (MoS). He was holding the independent charge of the Shipping Ministry and was MoS for the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

