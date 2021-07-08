Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge of IT and communications ministry

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took charge of the IT, electronics and communication ministry. This is the first term of Vaishnaw as a Member of Parliament and he will be in charge of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Railways as a Cabinet Minister. ''I thank the honourable Prime Minister for the great opportunity he has given me to serve the nation. Telecommunications, IT and Railways. There are lots of synergies in the three and I will be working to ensure that his vision is implemented,'' Vaishnaw told reporters after taking the charge. Vaishnaw replaced senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Meity and Ministry of Communications.

