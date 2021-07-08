Left Menu

John Barla takes charge as MoS Minority Affairs

Rijiju was elevated to the cabinet minister rank and given the charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:07 IST
John Barla takes charge as MoS Minority Affairs
  • Country:
  • India

John Barla, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Alipurduar, took charge as the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs on Thursday.

He was welcomed by Union Minority Affairs Minister (Cabinet rank), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, at the Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, here. Prominent tribal leader Barla, who was one of the key persons responsible for the BJP making inroads in the North Bengal region and had recently demanded the creation of a union territory by craving out North Bengal, was inducted into the Union ministry on Wednesday evening as a minister of state.

The 45-year-old Barla, who began his political career as a tea garden worker in the Terai-Dooars region nearly two decades ago, has come a long way from being a tribal leader to the corridors of power in New Delhi.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju was the minister of state for minority affairs. Rijiju was elevated to the cabinet minister rank and given the charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021