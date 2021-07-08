Raosaheb Patil Danve takes charge as MoS coal, mines

Raosaheb Patil Danve on Thursday took the charge as Minister of State (MoS) for coal and mines.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated and welcomed Danve. In addition, Danve has also been assigned the portfolio of MoS in the Ministry of Railways.

Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, Mines Secretary Alok Tandon and senior officers of both the ministries were present on this occasion.

Before taking the charge of MoS coal and mines, Danve was Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Dadarao took the charge at a time when both coal and mines ministries have witnessed tranformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Congratulated and welcomed Shri @raosahebdanve ji on becoming the MoS for Coal and Mines. These ministries have witnessed unprecedented transformation under PM @narendramodi ji and we are building sustainable coal and mining sectors. Look forward to working with him. #Govt4Growth,'' Joshi said in a tweet.

In the last 30 years, from a Sarpanch to an MP and later a Minister of State, Danve has held various leadership positions.

In the past, he has been a general secretary of Maharashtra BJP, and twice the vice-president. He has been renowned as a leader with rural roots. He started his journey as a Sarpanch, and later became an MLA in 1990, 1995 from Bhokardan assembly constituency, and five time consecutive Member of Parliament in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

