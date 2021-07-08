Britain has withdrawn nearly all its troops from Afghanistan

Most British troops have been pulled out of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, ending its official role in a two-decades long conflict amid fears the departure of foreign soldiers could lead to a chaotic civil war. British forces were first deployed to Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the United States and played a major role in combat operations until 2014. A total of 457 British soldiers were killed in the country.

"I hope no one will leap to the false conclusion that the withdrawal of our forces somehow means the end of Britain's commitment to Afghanistan, we are not about to turn away, nor are we under any illusions about the perils of today situation and what might lie ahead," Johnson told parliament.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)