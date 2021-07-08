Left Menu

Arunachal Guv, CM hail Kiren Rijiju on elevation as Cabinet minister

Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal-West parliamentary constituency, was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, Your elevation to the post of a Union Cabinet Minister brings great joy and pride.My best wishes and hearty congratulations Shri KirenRijiju Ji on being sworn in today.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday congratulated Kiren Rijiju on being elevated as a Cabinet minister, hailing his managerial and administrative acumen.

Rijiju, earlier in the day, took charge as the new law and justice minister.

''This speaks volumes for the competent handling by Rijiju of his ministerial responsibilities and his progressive policies. His managerial and administrative acumen has deservedly been recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Mishra said in a statement.

Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal-West parliamentary constituency, was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, ''Your elevation to the post of a Union Cabinet Minister brings great joy and pride.

My best wishes and hearty congratulations Shri @KirenRijiju Ji on being sworn in today. We eagerly look forward to your tremendous zeal, passion and energy in bringing change.'' Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who resigned from the government.

