India, Gambia sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in governance reforms

India and Gambia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation in personnel administration and governance reforms.

The cooperation in improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and e-recruitment in government form part of the areas to be covered under the MoU, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

''It was mutually decided that towards formation of work plan, a meeting of joint working group would be held soon,” it said.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Singh, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Lamin E Singhateh, Charge d'Affairs on behalf of the Public Service Commission of the Gambia, the statement said.

The signing ceremony was attended virtually by senior officers of the Gambian Public Service Commission, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ambassador, Embassy of India, Senegal, which is accredited to the Gambia, it added.

