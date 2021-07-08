Left Menu

Nadda visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital.Nadda arrived at Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJPs national general secretary organisation BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a party spokesperson said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:19 IST
Nadda visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital.

Nadda arrived at Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a party spokesperson said. Several ministers and BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed Nadda, who from the airport directly went to the hospital and enquired about Kalyan Singh's health. The hospital in a bulletin said Kalyan Singh is improving and spoke to the staff attending to him. The director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman, is regularly monitoring his treatment. Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021