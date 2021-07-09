Left Menu

Britain plans to scrap quarantine for non-UK vaccinated arrivals in weeks

Britain plans to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, a day after announcing a rule change for those in Britain who had had both shots. "We want to be able open that up for people.

"We want to be able open that up for people. We're actively working on it," Shapps told Sky News. "In the next couple of weeks, I'll be able to come forward and say more about other locations in the world."

He announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated British residents arriving in England from medium-risk amber countries would no longer have to self-isolate on arrival.

