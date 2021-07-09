Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM to meet PM Modi, other leaders in Delhi today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent BJP leaders today evening in Delhi, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:57 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent BJP leaders today evening in Delhi, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The Chief Minister will meet Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Delhi. Along with this, he will also meet BJP national president JP Nadda and discuss the preparations for the upcoming 2022 election," said CMO.

Earlier on July 4, BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on July 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

