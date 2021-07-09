Left Menu

Pope's recovery continuing well but Sunday prayer will be read from hospital -Vatican

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:44 IST
Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery is continuing normally and the pontiff is walking and working but he is not well enough to return to the Vatican in time for his Sunday noon blessing there, the Vatican said on Friday.

The prayer will instead by led from Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said, indicating that the pope's recuperation would last longer than expected.

