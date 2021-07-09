KTS Tulsi presents first copy of book penned by mother to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he received the first copy of the book 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by the mother of noted lawyer K T S Tulsi.
Taking to Twitter, Modi posted photographs of his meeting with Tulsi who called on the PM to present the book penned by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi and published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) ''During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture,'' the prime minister said in another tweet.
Modi also shared an audio of the recital by Tulsi, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.
