Condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh better, vital parameters stable: Hospital

Senior faculty members of critical care medicine, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology are supervising his care.Director, Prof.

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better and his vital parameters are stable, the hospital said on Friday.

''He is responding to simple commands and trying to communicate with the staff involved in his care,'' said a health bulletin issued by the SGPGIMS.

Senior faculty members of critical care medicine, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology are supervising his care.

Director, Prof. R K Dhiman is monitoring Singh's treatment on a daily basis, the bulletin added.

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels. He was previously undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Modi recalled his long association with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. ''I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with (JP president) J P Nadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience,'' he said.

On Thursday night, Nadda, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, visited the Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh and enquire about his health.

