L Ramana resigns as Telugu Desam Party president, joins ruling TRS

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President L Ramana resigned on Wednesday to join the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:51 IST
L Ramana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ramana submitted his resignation to the National President of TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. In the resignation letter, L Ramana stated that he was stepping down with "the intention to work with people at a much closer level."

He further thanked TDP and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting his growth for the last 30 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

