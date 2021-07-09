Case against BJP leader, nine others for promoting enmity

Police here booked former Ramgarh legislator Gyandeo Ahuja and nine others on charges of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between two groups after a 12-year-old girl’s alleged gangrape in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The complaint against the BJP leader and the others was lodged by advocate Aas Mohammad Khan, alleging that they threatened to evict the Meo community from Naharpura Kalan village and gave an inflammatory speech to disturb communal harmony.

Ahuja has announced a mass gathering in Bahadurpur on July 25 as a show of strength, the complaint said. ''An FIR has been registered against Gyandeo Ahuja and others on the basis of the complaint. It will be our effort that law and order situation is maintained,'' Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam told reporters. Ahuja said the action is being taken under political directions. ''I do not fear any FIR. I do not have any charges of taking commission or any case lodged by any woman. I have spent my life with honesty. People will give a reply to the chief minister and officials working on his directions,'' Ahuja said.

On June 29, a minor girl was raped by three men in the Ramgarh police station area.

The girl had gone feed the cattle when her neighbours Azad Khan, Jafar Khan and Wasim Khan took her to a field and raped her, police said. Two accused were arrested and the third is still absconding, they said.PTI AG RDK RDK

