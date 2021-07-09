BJP minister blames previous Congress govt for high fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday blamed the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Congress government for the high prices of petrol and diesel, saying the current BJP government in the state has not increased any levy on the two fuels.

The Congress government under chief minister Kamal Nath was in power from December 2018 to March 2020.

“The BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not hiked any tax on petrol and diesel in the last 15 months. Taxes on these fuels were levied by the Congress government helmed by Kamal Nath,” Mishra, who is also the Indore district guardian minister, told reporters here.

The price of petrol was Rs 108.95 per litre and that of diesel Rs 98.49 per litre in Indore on Friday, according to sources in the business community. PTI HWP LAL RSY RSY

