Left Menu

Rajasthan recorded highest number of crimes against women: BJP

Slamming the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Government, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday said the state recorded the highest number of crimes against women in 2019-2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:03 IST
Rajasthan recorded highest number of crimes against women: BJP
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Government, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday said the state recorded the highest number of crimes against women in 2019-2020. Briefing mediapersons, Rathore said, "In the year 2019-2020, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of crimes against women. In 2020, there was a 50 per cent rise in crimes against women. The state government has abdicated its responsibility towards the people. They only want to remain in power."

The BJP leader alleged that there is no rule of law in Rajasthan. "The law of the land prevails in the country, but in Rajasthan, there is anarchy. As far as the crime is concerned for 2019-2020, Rajasthan, unfortunately, ranks first. Nothing works against money in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Government. No one listens to the oppressed, exploited and downtrodden in the state," added Rathore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021