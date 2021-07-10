Rajasthan recorded highest number of crimes against women: BJP

Slamming the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Government, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday said the state recorded the highest number of crimes against women in 2019-2020. Briefing mediapersons, Rathore said, "In the year 2019-2020, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of crimes against women. In 2020, there was a 50 per cent rise in crimes against women. The state government has abdicated its responsibility towards the people. They only want to remain in power."

The BJP leader alleged that there is no rule of law in Rajasthan. "The law of the land prevails in the country, but in Rajasthan, there is anarchy. As far as the crime is concerned for 2019-2020, Rajasthan, unfortunately, ranks first. Nothing works against money in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Government. No one listens to the oppressed, exploited and downtrodden in the state," added Rathore. (ANI)

