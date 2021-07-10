VP emphasizes on healthy lifestyle, vaccination to fight pandemic

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday suggested adopting a healthy lifestyle, COVID- appropriate behaviour, among others, to fight the pandemic even as he stressed the importance of vaccination.

He called for removing vaccine hesitancy among sections of people and highlighted the need for concerted efforts to counter fake news and myths on issues relating to COVID-19.

Addressing a virtual event from here, he suggested that people adopt five principles to combat the pandemic-- leading an active lifestyle that includes regular physical exercise or yoga, seeking spiritual solace, consuming nutritious food, observing COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently and to protect and live in harmony with nature.

Pointing out that the country is implementing the worlds largest vaccination drive, he emphasized that every Indian has a social responsibility to get vaccinated and encourage others to immunize themselves.

Vaccination drive should become a people's movement and it should be led by the youth, he said.

Talking about the effect of mental stress and fear among people, he said misinformation on COVID-19 and vaccination is a matter of serious concern.

He urged icons in different fields, doctors and others to dispel fears and create awareness among the people on the importance of vaccination.

Observing that the pandemic has underlined the importance of regular physical activity, he said modern lifestyle and sedentary habits have led to the increasing prevalence of many non-communicable diseases.

Asserting that the country has fared reasonably well in tackling the pandemic in spite of its huge population and lack of adequate health infrastructure, he commended the efforts of scientists, doctors, health workers and others in playing an invaluable role in containing the spread of the virus.

Naidu also spoke about the importance of mental health as a public health issue in the wake of the pandemic and the need to address it in a holistic manner.

He said meditation and spirituality would help in maintaining a balanced life.

Highlighting the importance of consuming a balanced diet, he cautioned people, particularly the youth, against becoming addicted to fast food.

He also highlighted the importance of personal hygiene, which, he said, was reinforced by the pandemic.

The Vice President urged people to follow precautions even after getting vaccinated.

Naidu was speaking after releasing the book 'Kotha (Corona) Kathalu', an anthology of 80 short stories on COVID- 19 in Telugu by eminent authors from across the world.

He paid rich tributes to the legendary singer, the late S P Balasubrahmanyam, to whom the book is dedicated.

Recalling the life of the versatile singer, Naidu said Balasubrahmanyam left an indelible mark on the musical world in the five decades of his musical journey.

Appreciating the efforts of the authors and publishers in bringing out the book, Naidu reiterated the need to preserve our native languages and mother tongues.

Former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad and others from India and abroad attended the virtual event.

