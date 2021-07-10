CPI(M) to introspect about cause of bad show in Assembly poll

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said on Saturday that it would introspect about its defeat in certain constituencies during the April 6 Assembly elections in the State.

The constituencies were Pala and Kalpetta in particular.

The CPI(M) bagged 99 seats out of 140 and returned to power in a historic manner.

''The party evaluated the performance in the elections.

For the first time, the Left Front was able to return to power. The previous Left government faced the challenge from a joint attack of the Congress, BJP and the central probe agencies. The media too was in support of them. However, the Left Front overcame the challenge and came to power,'' party State secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters after the committee meeting.

Vijayaraghavan said the party would look into the defeat of the Left Democratic Front in certain constituencies where there are complaints of certain lapses on the part of party workers.

''Two Front leaders -- Jose K Mani and M V Shreyams Kumar, son of late Veerendra Kumar, were defeated in the elections from Pala and Kalpetta constituencies respectively.

In certain other constituencies, there were lapses. We need to closely introspect about them,'' he said.

He said the party had got a complaint on the election work of its members at Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district and the State committee would look into it.

''A party commission will probe into the matter,'' he said.

The party secretary in charge said the party would resolve and correct political and organisational drawbacks.

''We have also decided to promote activities that encourage logical and scientific thought in society and also defeat attempts to conservatise the public conscience,'' he said.

