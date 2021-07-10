Algerian prime minister is infected with COVID-19 - state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-07-2021
Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with COVID-19, Algerian state TV said on Saturday.
The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said.
