UP Govt's public interest schemes reflected in party's massive victory: PM Modi on block panchayat polls

With the BJP registering massive victory in Uttar Pradesh block panchayat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, stating that its policies and public interest schemes have been reflected in the party's massive victory. "Even in the election of block chiefs in Uttar Pradesh @BJP4UP has raised its flag. The benefits that the people have got from the @myogiadityanath government's policies and public interest schemes have been reflected in the party's massive victory. All the party workers deserve congratulations on this victory," tweeted PM Modi today.

The counting of votes polled for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs has ended in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The BJP won all seats of eight blocks in Lucknow and Kannauj. The saffron party registered victory of six out of eight seats in Moradabad and three seats in Bhadohi out of the six seats.

The BJP won 15 seats out of 19 in Sitapur and three seats were won by SP. In Hardoi, BJP won 14 seats out of 19 blocks. SP won only one seat and independent candidates won three seats each. The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh won unopposed in 14 seats in Agra. In Barauli Aheer, BJP defeated SP where polling was held.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people's mandate is in the favour of the BJP, adding that the trends indicate a victory for the party. A total of 349 candidates for the post of block panchayat chief were elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Addressing a press conference the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the slogan given by him seven years ago, Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, the state government had launched schemes for villages, poor, youth, farmers and every other sect of the society and the government worked hard in an honest and unbiased manner to ensure that the benefits of those schemes reach people. "This is the reason that in the three-tier panchayat elections. Trends indicate the BJP winning the polls. The BJP is continuously achieving victories, which is the stamp of people's approval on the policies of the BJP," said Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said, "A notification was issued for the same on March 26 following which the elections were held in four phases - April 15, April 19, April 26, and April 29. The Counting of votes polled for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs has begun today. People's mandate is in the favour of the BJP." UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh who was also present at the press conference said that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has worked for development and established good governance by eradicating casteism and corruption in the state.

Earlier in a statement issued on Friday, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. As a result, 1,710 candidates were in the fray for elections on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, ahead of the block panchayat chief polls in Uttar Pradesh, Police deployed security near the residence of Monika Singh, the candidate from Shikarpur Block of Bulandshahr district after she claimed that there was an attempt to abduct her from her home.

As per Harendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bulandshahr (Rural), Singh wanted to withdraw her nomination but couldn't do it due to a technical issue. "Security has been deployed near the residence of Monika Singh in Salempur village after unknown people attacked police. Some anti-social elements started spreading misinformation and turned violent. Police personnel was injured and a police vehicle was damaged. A complaint has been filed and investigation is on," said the SP.

The police official said that Singh's nomination hasn't been withdrawn yet and she will contest polls. Meanwhile, violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one person for misbehaving with a woman candidate while she was filing her nomination for the Block Pramukh polls in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. A relative of a candidate contesting for block president elections in Bahraich district was murdered in the early hours on Friday. According to the police a case has been registered against four people including the BJP candidate for the Block Development Council elections.

BJP candidate Vandana Singh contesting for block president elections in Gorakhpur district was attacked when she reached Chargawan block to file her nomination papers on Thursday. Her supporters were also attacked and around two dozen people including Singh's husband Ranvijay Singh sustained injuries. Singh has alleged that Samajwadi Party workers pelted stones and vandalised their vehicles and the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation.

A clash between the BJP workers and police took place in Basti during the nomination filing process of the block president election. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Police vehicles were also vandalised during the violence.In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash broke out between BJP and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter. Five people were injured after violence broke out in Jaunpur between the supporters of two candidates on Wednesday night and Several vehicles were vandalised too.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the perpetrators and gave instructions to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in charge. Charing the meeting of Team 9, the chief minister said, "Under no circumstances, any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be accepted. Police must act with extra vigilance and sensitivity. Strict action should be taken by confiscating the weapons of those demonstrating arms."

Voting for block panchayat chief polls commenced across Uttar Pradesh from 11 am on Saturday and concluded by 3 pm (ANI)

