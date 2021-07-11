Left Menu

Nadda holds meeting with BJP national secretaries to discuss organisational issues, polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with national secretaries of the party in Delhi to discuss organisational issues and preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 21:01 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with national secretaries of the party in Delhi to discuss organisational issues and preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections. Held in party headquarters, the meeting lasted for an hour. All the national secretaries of BJP including Vinod Sonkar, Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, Arvind Menon, Harish Dwivedi, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr Narendra Singh, Vijaya Rahatkar, Dr Alka Gurjar and Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting.

Notably, the national secretaries along with JP Nadda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the meeting. Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

