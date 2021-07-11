Cong demands judicial probe into corruption allegations against Karnataka chief minister

The Congress on Sunday accused Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of indulging in ''corruption'' and demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of the high court to investigate the allegations against him.

Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and Gourav Vallabha at a joint press conference claimed that many allegations of bribery have come out in the open against the chief minister and his family members and demanded his resignation.

The leaders also released purported video conversations of the former chairman of Karnataka Pollution Control Board M. Sudheendra Rao, who was appointed by Yediyurappa in December and was removed within three months ago in March.

''The Congress party has three demands in this entire matter. B S Yediyurappa has no moral right to remain the chief minister after allegations of such serious nature and of direct involvement.

''He should resign immediately from the post of CM,'' they said in a statement.

''The party also demands an independent judicial probe under the supervision of Honorable Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court to uncover the entire matter and send the culprits behind bars,'' they said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

The two Congress leaders also urged the central probe agencies like CBI and ED and IT authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation and uncover the truth.

''They should not be just lapdogs of the BJP. They should act independently and these are serious allegations, serious revelations made by a very responsible individual and this has been happening at regular intervals and these things are in the notice of the BJP leadership, national leadership,'' the statement said.

They also questioned why the BJP leadership was not initiating action against Yediyurappa.

Gundu Rao alleged that the chief minister and his family members were indulging in brazen acts of ''taking bribes without any fear or shame''.

