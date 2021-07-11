Left Menu

Shops, markets in UP can operate from 6 am to 10 pm Monday onwards

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours, a senior official said here.

As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

The new arrangement takes effect on July 12, the order said.

Earlier, the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew was from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

