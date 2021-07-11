Stalin calls on Vijayakant
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday paid a visit to the founder of opposition DMDK, Vijayakant, and enquired about his well-being.
Vijayakant, who was the Leader of Opposition during the 2011-16 period, presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the chief minister towards the state government's efforts to combat covid-19, the government said.
Stalin was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and Lok Sabha MP A Raja.
