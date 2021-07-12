Two Jordanians convicted in royal plot, will serve 15 years
A Jordanian state security court has sentenced two former officials to serve 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy. Each was sentenced to 15 years in jail. They are alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the kings half-brother, and to have sought foreign assistance.
A Jordanian state security court has sentenced two former officials to serve 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. Each was sentenced to 15 years in jail. They are alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother, and to have sought foreign assistance. The verdict was announced Monday, following a closed-door trial that consisted of just six hearings.
