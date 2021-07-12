Leader of Bulgaria's ITN party says it will not go into coalition

Bulgaria's anti-establishment ITN party will not go into a coalition but will seek to form a government on its own, its leader Slavi Trifonov said on Monday, the day after an election in the country failed to produce a clear winner.

Partial official results show the centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov narrowly winning Bulgaria's second national election in three months with 23.9%, only just ahead of ITN with 23.7%.

GERB is unlikely to succeed in forming a government.

