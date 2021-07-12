Left Menu

Pro-EU party in Moldova wins clear majority in election

A pro-reform party seeking closer ties for Moldova with the European Union has won a clear majority in the parliamentary election, electoral commission results show Monday.Sundays election was called by President Maia Sandu, who sought to gain a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists in the former Soviet republic.The Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, took almost 53 of all votes, compared to the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27.

PTI | Chisinau | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:42 IST
Pro-EU party in Moldova wins clear majority in election
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Moldova

A pro-reform party seeking closer ties for Moldova with the European Union has won a clear majority in the parliamentary election, electoral commission results show Monday.

Sunday's election was called by President Maia Sandu, who sought to gain a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists in the former Soviet republic.

The Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, took almost 53% of all votes, compared to the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27%. Only one other party passed the threshold to gain seats in Moldova's 101-seat legislature.

Voter turnout in the nation of 3.5 million people — Europe's poorest country, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — was just over 48%.

Sandu, a former World Bank official who used to lead the PAS, has promised to clean up corruption, fight poverty and strengthen relations with the EU.

After ballots closed Sunday the president said she hopes the election would "be the end of a hard era for Moldova." "I hope today will be the end of the thieves' reign over Moldova ... People must soon feel the benefits of a clean parliament and a government that actually concerns population problems,'' she said.

In 2014, Moldova signed a deal with the EU on forging closer ties, but high levels of corruption and lack of reform have hindered development in the country, which ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perception Index.

In last year's presidential election, Sandu beat Moscow-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon, the current leader of the Socialists, who campaigned on high social spending, traditional family values and a distrust of closer ties with the West.

Dodon told a news conference Monday that "this is democracy, people wanted change,'' but expressed concerns over the reformists' ability to govern the country. The election, which featured more than 20 parties, was called in April by Sandu after the country's Constitutional Court abolished a state of emergency that was introduced to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The pro-Western president was hoping to secure a government she can work to enact reforms.

Vadim Pistrinciuc, executive director of Chisinau-based Institute for Strategic Initiatives, and a former lawmaker, told The Associated Press that the election result is "historical." "For the first time a single pro-European party takes a full (parliamentary) majority,'' he said, but added that if the reformists fail to deliver change, it would bring ''tremendous disappointment." Dionis Cenusa, an analyst at the Chisinau-based think tank Expert Group, said that the PAS parliamentary majority "is enough to start a huge reform wave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021