Left Menu

Former Telangana TDP chief Ramana formally joins TRS

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president of Telangana L Ramana on Monday formally joined the ruling TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:55 IST
Former Telangana TDP chief Ramana formally joins TRS
Former TDP leader L Ramana (Photo ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president of Telangana L Ramana on Monday formally joined the ruling TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao. Ramana took Telangana Rashtra Samithi membership at the Telangana Bhawan here.

Ramana had resigned as Telangana TDP chief on July 9. Addressing the media, he said it was the right time to join TRS.

"After formation of Telangana state, I have been asked to join TRS during both terms (of TRS government) and I guess now is the right time. That is the reason for me signing the TRS membership form today," he said. Ramana said he would use his experience as a politician for the overall development of Telangana by joining the TRS party. He also said he would work for people at a much closer level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021