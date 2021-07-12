Former Telangana TDP chief Ramana formally joins TRS

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president of Telangana L Ramana on Monday formally joined the ruling TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao. Ramana took Telangana Rashtra Samithi membership at the Telangana Bhawan here.

Ramana had resigned as Telangana TDP chief on July 9. Addressing the media, he said it was the right time to join TRS.

"After formation of Telangana state, I have been asked to join TRS during both terms (of TRS government) and I guess now is the right time. That is the reason for me signing the TRS membership form today," he said. Ramana said he would use his experience as a politician for the overall development of Telangana by joining the TRS party. He also said he would work for people at a much closer level. (ANI)

