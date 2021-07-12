Left Menu

3 new MLAs take oath in Rajasthan Assembly

Congress candidate Gayatri Trivedi won on the Sahara seat and Deepti Maheshwari of BJP in Rajsamand.The Congress has 106 MLAs and the BJP 71 in the states 200-seat Assembly. There are 13 independent MLAs. At present, two seats, Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar are vacant.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:23 IST
3 new MLAs take oath in Rajasthan Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Three newly elected MLAs took oath in the Rajasthan Assembly here on Monday.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi administered the oath of office to newly elected MLAs Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Gayatri Devi Trivedi and Manoj Kumar Meghwal. The Speaker congratulated all three legislators on being elected as MLAs.

Manoj Kumar Meghwal of Congress won the Sujangarh seat in the by-election held in April. Congress candidate Gayatri Trivedi won on the Sahara seat and Deepti Maheshwari of BJP in Rajsamand.

The Congress has 106 MLAs and the BJP 71 in the state's 200-seat Assembly. There are 13 independent MLAs. At present, two seats, Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar are vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021