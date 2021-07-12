3 new MLAs take oath in Rajasthan Assembly
Three newly elected MLAs took oath in the Rajasthan Assembly here on Monday.
Assembly Speaker C P Joshi administered the oath of office to newly elected MLAs Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Gayatri Devi Trivedi and Manoj Kumar Meghwal. The Speaker congratulated all three legislators on being elected as MLAs.
Manoj Kumar Meghwal of Congress won the Sujangarh seat in the by-election held in April. Congress candidate Gayatri Trivedi won on the Sahara seat and Deepti Maheshwari of BJP in Rajsamand.
The Congress has 106 MLAs and the BJP 71 in the state's 200-seat Assembly. There are 13 independent MLAs. At present, two seats, Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar are vacant.
