Union minister Anurag Thakur makes debut on Koo

Thakur in his post on Koo said that he held review meetings with departmental presentations by the Ministry of IB and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He posted views of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and then criticised high fuel prices in the country despite low crude oil prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:11 IST
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday made his debut on Twitter's Indian competitor Koo.

In Cabinet reshuffle last week, Thakur was elevated by the government to the Cabinet rank from Minister of State portfolio he held earlier. Thakur in his post on Koo said that he held review meetings with departmental presentations by the Ministry of I&B and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. ''We're geared up for a sprint or marathon-depending on the road ahead! Looking forward to Team India spirit as we aim for a quantum leap under PM @narendramodi jis leadership,'' Thakur posted. Thakur, former BCCI president, is Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj party supremo Mayawati's successor and national coordinator of the party Akash Anand made his debut on Twitter. He posted views of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and then criticised high fuel prices in the country despite low crude oil prices. ''Despite the low crude oil prices, the Petrol and Diesel prices have seen a surge of 77 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively in the last 7 years. High fuel prices mean high inflation. This is not just bad economics but also bad governance,'' Anand said.

