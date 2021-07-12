BJP misused power to 'trample' on democracy in UP block panchayat chief polls: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over violence during block panchayat chief polls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the BJP misused power to ''trample'' on democracy in the elections.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said that despite the ''massive violence'' during the block panchayat chief polls Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Adityanath hailed the victory attributing it to their policies.

But, the BJP including the prime minister, remained silent on the ''violence and hooliganism'' during the elections, the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said.

The people of the state saw the ''violence and hooliganism'' perpetrated by BJP workers and were angered by it, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi listed several incidents to claim that the violence was perpetrated by BJP workers to secure victory. She alleged that by misusing power, the BJP tried to ''crush democracy with its jungle raj'' in these elections.

The Congress leader also alleged that in the Badpura block of Etawah, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Prashant Kumar was slapped by BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria's workers, dozens of rounds were fired and the SP was heard saying on camera that the BJP workers had brought bombs.

Weapons, sticks and inflammable substances have been recovered from the vehicle of BJP candidate's supporters in the first block of Sitapur, she claimed, adding that a young man has also been arrested.

BJP leaders created a ruckus outside the Shivgarh block complex of Rae Bareli, she alleged.

During the nomination on July 9 in Pasgawan block of Lakhimpur district, BJP supporters did not allow a woman candidate of the opposition party to file her nomination and her as well as her proposer's sari was pulled and they were beaten up, Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

In her post, she also cited several other instances of violence and intimidation during the polls.

BJP leaders and workers resorted to violence in at least more than 50 places in the election in which the victory was hailed by the prime minister and chief minister.

The law and administration remained a mute spectator, Priyanka Gandhi said. Everyone, including the prime minister and the chief minister, know that there is a lot of resentment among the people due to their anti-people policies in UP, she said. ''Now they have tried to hide their failure through kidnappings, shootings, bombings, beating police personnel, abusing power and mistreating women,'' she alleged.

''But the question is, did the prime minister, who was congratulating BJP workers, not know how his workers pulled women's saris and beat them up?'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

''Did the BJP's exploits of bombs, bullets and stone-pelting happen under the supervision of the prime minister, the chief minister,'' she asked.

She also asked whether the BJP knows that its last days are near, and is therefore busy tearing apart democracy through violence.

The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, where the local bodies elections were held amid incidents of violence with the opposition alleging misuse of official machinery by the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)