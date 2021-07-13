Left Menu

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asks govt to speed up Covid vaccination

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday highlighted the slow pace of Covid vaccination in the country and urged the government to speed up inoculations.He said the government needs to inoculate a minimum of 86.5 lakh people everyday to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year.June 11June 20 34 lakh doses a day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:02 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday highlighted the slow pace of Covid vaccination in the country and urged the government to speed up inoculations.

He said the government needs to inoculate a minimum of 86.5 lakh people everyday to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year.

''June 11–June 20: 34 lakh doses a day. June 21–June 30: 56 lakh doses a day.

July 1–July 10: 40 lakh doses a day. We have to maintain a minimum of 86.5 lakh doses daily to fully vaccinate entire 18+ population by December 31,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

''This has to be Single Overriding National Goal,'' he said.

The Congress has been criticising the government over the slow vaccination rate in the country and has asked it speed up the inoculation drive to save people from the coronavirus.

