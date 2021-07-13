Left Menu

West Bengal: 8 BJP MLAs resign from Assembly standing committees to protest Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chairman

Eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday tendered their resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in protest against Mukul Roy being made the Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman.

13-07-2021
West Bengal: 8 BJP MLAs resign from Assembly standing committees to protest Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chairman
Eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday tendered their resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in protest against Mukul Roy being made the Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman. These MLAs including Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tigga and Krishna Kalyani. "They have tendered resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect from July 9, 2021 as per the direction of their party," BJP officials said.

Roy, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after winning the state elections on a BJP ticket, was on Friday appointed as the chairperson of the PAC in the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee. Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata and submitted representation regarding irregularities relating to the PAC Chairman, informed the governor's office.

"We have come to Governor to protest against the way TMC is doing politics in West Bengal Assembly over PAC chairmanship and isolating 2.28 crore people who voted for BJP. This was the first time that state traditions have been broken," Adhikari told reporters. Hitting out at Roy, he asked, "Why a person nominated for PAC chairman, selected from TMC quota? From 2017, the ruling party has not submitted CAG report in Assembly. In 2020, they have not been able to submit a report over Rs 20,000 crore scam in COVID equipment purchase."

On June 11, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. (ANI)

