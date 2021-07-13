AAP always recognised my vision, work for Punjab: Sidhu

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday targeted the AAP saying that the party which is now criticising him has praised him in the past.

Sidhu's remarks came a day after Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann took a dig at him and asked him to tweet about the ''funds'' allegedly accepted by the ruling Congress from private power companies in the state.

The cricketer-turned-politician also shared on Twitter old videos of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh praising him for raising his voice on several issues including the drug mafia and corruption during the previous SAD-BJP regime and Mann himself calling him a ''damn honest'' person.

Sidhu's tweets come amid attempts by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's Punjab unit and speculation that he may be appointed as the state unit president.

''Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present ''Punjab Model'' It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab,'' Sidhu said in a series of tweets.

He said, ''If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate!!'' ''Our Opposition singing about me and other loyal Congressmen:- tum agar AAP mein aaoge to koi baat nahin…tum agar Congress mein rahoge to mushkil hogi (if you join the AAP, then there is no issue... if you stay in the Congress, then there will be a problem),'' he added.

On Monday, AAP leader Mann had alleged that the Punjab government was not scrapping the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government as the ruling Congress had accepted ''funds'' from the three private companies that have set up thermal plants in the state.

He asked Sidhu to tweet on this issue.

''@sherryontopp Saab, If not anything else, we hope you could bother to at least tweet on the issue as you are used to,'' he said in a tweet.

Sidhu, who has been raising power supply-related issues through social media, had demanded that a white paper on PPAs signed during the SAD-BJP regime be released to make the Badals ''accountable'' to the people for these ''corrupt agreements''.

A few days ago, Sidhu had attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its petition in the Supreme Court seeking the closure of 10 coal-fired power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The petition was later withdrawn.

