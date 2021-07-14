Left Menu

Lightning strikes Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat; flag torn, none hurt

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:20 IST
Lightning strikes Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat; flag torn, none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

The world famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Devbhumi-Dwarka district was struck by lightning on Tuesday afternoon, damaging the flag atop the shrine though no harm was caused to the structure, videos that recorded the incident showed.

No casualty was reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic talk with the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration after lightning struck the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.

As per a statement issued by the office of Shah in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha constituency, the lightning has not damaged the temple structure.

No one was injured in the incident, it said.

The statement said Shah held a telephonic talk with the temple management as well as with the district collector on learning about the lightning strike.

Two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.

Though the lightning did not damage the structure, one of the videos showed the flag atop the temple was torn.

The Dwarkadhish Temple is also known as the Jagat Mandir and believed to be around 2,000 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021