Left Menu

Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, assure Patole's statements will not be repeated

Amid the ongoing rift between the parties of the Maha Vikas Anghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Congress leaders on Wednesday met National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to assure him that Congress chief Nana Patole's statements that allegedly angered leaders in the alliance, would not be repeated.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:40 IST
Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, assure Patole's statements will not be repeated
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing rift between the parties of the Maha Vikas Anghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Congress leaders on Wednesday met National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to assure him that Congress chief Nana Patole's statements that allegedly angered leaders in the alliance, would not be repeated. NCP sources informed that a few MVA leaders were angry with recent statements made by Patole about his party's 'growing influence in Maharashtra'.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chouhan, state party in-charge HK Patil and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat met Pawar at his residence in Silver Oak. "Many leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi were getting angry with Nana Patole's controversial statements, so today HK Patil and other Congress leaders met Pawar Sahab and assured him that such rhetoric will not happen again," NCP sources told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday amid reports of the growing rift in the ruling alliance, Patole had said, "People will see, Congress in Maharashtra will become the number one party in the state. Many people are miffed over the party's growing influence over the state." Patole had also alleged that his phone was being tapped by the Maharashtra government and that 'some people' were stabbing Congress in the back.

Chouhan and Patil, however, assured that the MVA government was stable and the Congress chief's statements had been taken out of context. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021