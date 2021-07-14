Left Menu

Congress veteran Somen Mitra's son resigns as party's Bengal general secy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:40 IST
Congress veteran Somen Mitra's son resigns as party's Bengal general secy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohan Mitra, son of late Congress veteran Somen Mitra, resigned as the West Bengal unit general secretary on Wednesday over his differences with state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In a letter to Chowdhury, Mitra said he was resigning as he was ''not motivated to work'' in his leadership.

''Your attitude towards me from the beginning has been pathetic. The language used by your close clique about my father and other leaders in the past has been detrimental to party unit in Bengal,'' he said ''Even after the results of May 2, I had hoped you would take necessary steps and make the rectification which would send out a message to the people of the state that Bengal Congress would fight the BJP for the opposition space.

Alas, that too never happened,'' he added.

The resignation once again brought to the fore the infighting in the faction-riddled state Congress, which failed to win a single seat in the assembly elections after joining hands with the Left Front and ISF.

Mitra said that the party witnessed an ultimate downfall in the state and there are no signs of its revival.

''The change in your tone and the narrative towards the TMC government and the chief minister of West Bengal is proof of that,'' he wrote in the letter.

Chowdhury was not immediately available for comments.

The name of Rohan's mother Shikha Mitra was announced by the BJP from the Chowringhee seat for the state elections after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met her.

She then said that she was not consulted before the name was announced and she won't leave the Congress, forcing the BJP to change its candidate.

The episode also drew the attention of the Congress high-command with party president Sonia Gandhi calling to congratulate her.

Somen Mitra, the then state Congress president, died in July last year at the age of 78. Chowdhury replaced him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021