Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, an elevation that makes him the face of the government in the upper house.

With the ruling BJP not having a majority in Rajya Sabha, Goyal will be tasked with navigating various political challenges in the House while delivering on the government's legislative agenda.

Announcing the appointment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated Goyal.

''He has been entrusted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation,'' Joshi said.

Goyal, who was holding the responsibility of the Deputy Leader in the upper house, will succeed erstwhile Union Minister Thaawarchand Gahlot who has been appointed the governor of Karnataka.

His appointment marks a political elevation within the BJP as he will be on the post that was once held by party heavyweights like Jaswant Singh and Arun Jaitley.

Congratulating Goyal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ''I am confident that Piyush bhai, with his dedication, abilities and energy, will become a strong voice for the BJP in Rajya Sabha'' and strengthen the resolve to work for the welfare of the poor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal, 57, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, has been holding the charge of several ministries -- Commerce and Industry, Food and Consumer Affairs, and Textiles.

Earlier he was the Minister of Railways and Coal (2017-19). He has also held the additional charge of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs twice in 2018 and 2019.

In 2014, he joined the Modi government as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy (2014-2017), and Mines (2016-17).

Prior to joining the government, Goyal was the BJP's treasurer for four years. The party has been utilising his services in general elections since 1991 and all elections since 2004.

In the 2019 elections, Goyal was a member of the Manifesto and Publicity Committees.

