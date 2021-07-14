Left Menu

Mamata meets Dhankhar amid tense ties

Dhankhar remonstrated, accusing her of propagating lies and misinformation.Dhankhar and the Banerjee government have been at loggerheads ever since he assumed office over a year ago.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:23 IST
Mamata meets Dhankhar amid tense ties
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhawan and the state government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday held an hour-long meeting and discussed various issues related to the state.

Dhankar said in a tweet the meeting was held without the presence of aides.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial called on Hon'ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today.

The two had an hour-long interaction without aides.'' he tweeted.

According to sources, the two discussed the resolution passed by the state assembly seeking creation of a legislative council.

The West Bengal assembly had passed a resolution last week supporting an ad hoc committee report that favoured creation of a legislative council despite strident opposition by the BJP.

''A lot of issues related to the state were discussed in the meeting, which was held in a very cordial atmosphere,'' an official said.

The meeting came amid growing animosity between Dhankhar and Banerjee, who recently said she has thrice written to the Centre demanding the governor's recall.

The faceoff between Dhankhar and Banerjee intensified last month when the chief minister accused the governor of being a ''corrupted man'' and claimed he was named in the Jain Hawala case. Dhankhar remonstrated, accusing her of propagating ''lies and misinformation''.

Dhankhar and the Banerjee government have been at loggerheads ever since he assumed office over a year ago. The governor has often expressed concern over the law and order situation, including the violence that followed the assembly polls held earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021