Delhi BJP leaders claim L-G assured CBI probe into 'scam' in bus procurement process

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has assured a CBI probe into the ''scam'' in the bus procurement process, claimed three leaders of the Delhi BJP, including its chief Adesh Gupta, after holding a protest over the issue on Wednesday.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Raj Niwas over the claim made by Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP leaders sat on a 'dharna' at the LG office here demanding a probe by the anti-corruption branch into the alleged scam in the maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses that were to be procured by the DTC.

They ended the protest after three hours following two rounds of meeting with Baijal. The three leaders claimed the L-G he has given an ''assurance'' that the bus ''scam'' will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

At a joint press conference, Adesh Gupta said, ''Lt Governor Anil Baijal has assured he would soon be handing over the matter to the CBI.'' The BJP has sharpened its attack on the AAP government after a three-member committee formed by L-G cited ''procedural lapses'' in the annual maintenance contract in its report. The report, submitted to the L-G last week, however, noted there was no infirmity in the process for procurement of buses.

Citing the committee report, Deputy Chief Minister had said the Arvind Kejriwal government was given a ''clean chit'' in the bus procurement process and accused the Delhi BJP leaders of ''obstructing'' the arrival of new buses.

Adesh Gupta said that it was only after the BJP kept raising the issue that the committee was set up which has recommended scrapping the AMC tender.

''Our party will not settle for anything less than dismissal of Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and officials responsible for the scam,'' he said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who had raised the issue in the Assembly, said, ''Our contention was that the committee's recommendation to scrap the AMC bid point to criminality and fraud in the Rs 3,500 crore contract. It is, therefore, a fit case for further investigation by a competent agency.'' The BJP is committed to taking the entire matter to a logical conclusion and ensuring that those guilty in this ''criminal conspiracy'' are brought to book, he added.

