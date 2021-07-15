Left Menu

In White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges youth get vaccinated

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

Making a reference to Rodrigo's song "drivers license," press secretary Jen Psaki introduced her by saying she "traversed red lights and stop signs to see us." The White House enlisted Rodrigo, who has millions of followers on social media, to help boost lagging vaccination rates among youth. "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated," she told reporters.

The singer had on her agenda for Wednesday a meeting with President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as a session to record videos promoting vaccination. "Thanks for stopping by, Olivia, and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated," Biden said in a tweet with a picture of them both putting on a pair of Biden's signature aviator sunglasses in the Oval Office.

