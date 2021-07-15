Iraqi cleric Sadr says he won't take part in October election

The populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Thursday he will not take part in the Iraqi elections in October and is withdrawing support both from the current government and the cabinet that will be elected to replace it.

One of the most influential figures in Iraq, Sadr led a political bloc that emerged as the biggest in the 2018 parliamentary election, with 54 seats in the 329 seat legislature. "I inform you that I will not participate in these elections. The nation is more important than all of that," said Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States in Iraq who has also opposed Iranian influence in the country.

The impact of Sadr's announcement was difficult to assess immediately. He has withdrawn from frontline politics before for years at a time and has typically wielded his power without holding elected office. Even if he does not run, candidates loyal to him could stand in the election, allowing him to retain his influence. Over the past two years, Sadr's political organization, the Sadrist Movement, has quietly come to dominate the apparatus of the Iraqi state. Its members have taken senior jobs within the interior, defense, and communications ministries.

Sadr said he was "withdrawing his hand from those who belong to this current government and the following one". He said Iraq was being subjected to a "satanic regional scheme to humiliate the country and to bring it to its knees", driven by fear of those who were seeking reform and to eradicate corruption.

Sadr has millions of followers in Iraq and controls a large paramilitary group. "To preserve what is left of the country and to save the country ... I inform you that I will not take part in this election," Sadr said in a televised speech.

