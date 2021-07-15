Not attracted to additional taxes on sugar, salt, says UK PM Johnson
15-07-2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was not attracted to the idea of putting additional taxes on sugar and salt in food to try to cut obesity levels as suggested by an independent review.
"I'm not, I must say, attracted to the idea of extra taxes on hardworking people," he told a news conference in central England, when he set out his vision for tackling inequality in Britain.
