TMC MPs meet Election Commission for early bypolls on 6 vacant WB Assembly seats

A Trinamool Congress parliamentary party delegation, comprising six MPs, met the Election Commission here on Thursday demanding that the bypolls in six vacant West Bengal Assembly seats be held at the earliest.

In a memorandum submitted to the poll body, the party stated that with the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, conditions are conducive for conducting the bypolls with Covid appropriate protocols in place.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is at least 17 times lower now with fewer than 831 cases reported till July 14. There has been a steady decline in the number of daily cases recorded...

“Hence, it is conducive to hold the bye-polls to the aforementioned constituencies at this time. Going by the steady decline, it is expected that by the time the bye-elections are announced and conducted, the number of daily cases will decrease further. During this time, appropriate Covid safety norms as may be prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), may be adopted during campaigning,” the party said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is keen on the bypolls as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost the Assembly election from Nandigram, will have to get elected in the next six months to continue as the chief minister. In that case, the bypolls must be conducted by November 5.

After the election results, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, had vacated the seat to allow Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee had won from Bhabanipur twice since 2011.

Dinhata and Santipur Assembly seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLAs to retain the Lok Sabha membership.

Polling could not be held in Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district due to the death of candidates.

Khardah seat in North 24 Parganas district felt vacant after TMC candidate Kajal Sinha died of COVID-19 before the results were announced. Sinha won the election posthumously.

The party also said that if general elections could be held at the height of the pandemic, bypolls too could be held at a time when the cases were significantly lower.

It further argued that in April 2021, wherein polls were conducted in eight phases spread across the month, there was a steep rise in daily Covid cases in West Bengal. From the middle of April 2021, at the peak of the elections, the daily cases rose from approximately 6,000 cases to 17,000 cases.

“Despite the rise in Covid cases and our repeated requests, the remaining phases of the polls were not clubbed together, as the ECI concluded that it was safe to conduct elections.

“Constitutional principles mandate that voters from the aforesaid assembly constituencies have the fundamental right to elect a representative of their choice to represent them in the Legislative Assembly of the State,” the memorandum stated.

PTI ASG SRY

