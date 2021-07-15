Left Menu

Cong to stage protest against hike in fuel prices,rising inflation on Saturday

No effective steps have been taken by the central government to control price rise.Narendra Modi government has abdicated its responsibilities towards the people during the pandemic.As part of our ongoing nationwide agitational programme against soaring fuel prices and increasing inflation, Congress workers will take out a cycle rally in Patna on July 17, he said.The country is going through deep economic recession.

Congress workers will take out a cycle rally in Patna on July 17 against skyrocketing fuel prices and rising inflation, senior party leader Mohan Prakash said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons here, the AICC general secretary said, ''the BJP government at the Centre has failed to curb inflation and spike in price of essential commodities in the country. No effective steps have been taken by the central government to control price rise.

''Narendra Modi government has abdicated its responsibilities towards the people during the pandemic.

As part of our ongoing nationwide agitational programme against soaring fuel prices and increasing inflation, Congress workers will take out a cycle rally in Patna on July 17, he said.

''The country is going through deep economic recession. Why has inflation gone into double digits? Why have crores of people lost their livelihoods and jobs over the last one year? The Modi government is guilty of distressing poor, middle class and the marginalised'', said Prakash.

He further accused the BJP government of working for the corporates since the day they came to power in 2014.

Another opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has also decided to stage protests against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG at all blocks in the state on July 18.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had on Wednesday said the party would write to Mahagathbandhan allies to join its protests in Bihar on July 18.

Reacting to this, Bihar Congress President, Madan Mohan Jha, said, ''Congress party is already taking out a cycle rally in Patna on July 17 against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

''The Congress party will morally support RJDs protests on July 18''.

Patna has already joined the list of state capitals where the petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark.

