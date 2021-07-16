Left Menu

Congress govt betrayed youth, farmers of Rajasthan: BJP state chief

The BJPs Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused the Ashok Gehlot government of betraying the youth and farmers of the state and promised to fight for their rights on the road as well as in the Assembly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 01:01 IST
The BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused the Ashok Gehlot government of ''betraying'' the youth and farmers of the state and promised to fight for their rights on the road as well as in the Assembly. Addressing the party's office-bearers at Mahawar Auditorium in Alwar he said the Congress had promised to waive the entire loan of the farmers, but that promise has not been fulfilled yet.

The Congress government has also not fulfilled its promise of providing employment to the youth, Poonia alleged. The BJP will fight on the road as well as in the Assembly against the Congress government which has betrayed the youth and the farmers by not fulfilling its promises to them, he said. ''A strong organisation is the answer to all questions and can win any war,'' Poonia told the BJP office-bearers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

