Ukraine parliament appoints lawmaker Monastyrskiy new interior minister

Ukraine's parliament on Friday appointed Denys Monastyrskiy, a 41-year-old lawmaker from the president's Servant of the People party, as the new interior minister.

Monastyrskiy will replace Arsen Avakov, who had been in charge of the ministry since 2014, but resigned this week.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)