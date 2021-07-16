Delhi BJP stages protest near Kejriwal's residence over water crisis

Leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area here on Friday over the water crisis in the national capital.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans.

Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and others first gathered at the Chandgi Ram Akhara near Ring Road and then marched towards the CM's residence on Flagstaff Road.

The protesters were stopped around 500 metres from the chief minister's house by police, a BJP leader said.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta alleged that schemes for water production and distribution announced in the last seven years have not yet started.

The Delhi government is responsible for the water crisis in the city as it is in connivance with the tanker mafia, the BJP leader claimed.

“The Delhi government, which came to power with the promise to finish the tanker mafia in the city, is now minting money in connivance with them. Piped water supply is not being given in Delhi colonies so that the tanker mafia could flourish,'' Gupta said.

The Delhi government has been blaming Haryana for the shortage of water in the city over the last few days.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water than prescribed for the national capital, thereby creating a shortage in some parts of the city.

